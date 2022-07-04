Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,309 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

