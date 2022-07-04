Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

