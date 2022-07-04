Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.