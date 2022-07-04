Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

RGLD opened at $110.25 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

