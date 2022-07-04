Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

