Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 58 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,853.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,535.57 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

