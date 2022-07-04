Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

