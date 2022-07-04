Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.