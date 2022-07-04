Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Leidos by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

