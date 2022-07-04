Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

