Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 255 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.51. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.