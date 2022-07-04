Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 82 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,526.97 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,756.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,484.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

