Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.