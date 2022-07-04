Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.20.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

