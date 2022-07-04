Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,007 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.