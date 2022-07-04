Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 425 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Bunge by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

