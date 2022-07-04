Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,436 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.