Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

