Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

