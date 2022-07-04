Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

