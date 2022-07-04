MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

