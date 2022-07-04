Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

