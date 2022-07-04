MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,650.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 23,696 shares of company stock worth $66,977 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MIND stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
