Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,962 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

