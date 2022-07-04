Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,962 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12.
Shares of MODN stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
