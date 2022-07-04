Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Data stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

