Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,095,000 after acquiring an additional 255,460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

