Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

