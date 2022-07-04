Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
