MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,815 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $74.28 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.