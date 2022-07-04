MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.34 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.