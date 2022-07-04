MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NUE opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

