MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

