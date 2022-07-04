MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Mosaic makes up 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

