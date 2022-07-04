MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

