MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

