MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

