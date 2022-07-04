MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $855,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

