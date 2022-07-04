Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

