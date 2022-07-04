NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

