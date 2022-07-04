NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.