Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

