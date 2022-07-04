Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $698.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

