Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$0.80 price objective on the stock.

TSE NEPT opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market cap of C$13.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

