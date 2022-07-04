Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $331.49 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $10,376,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $510,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day moving average is $341.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.