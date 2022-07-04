New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

