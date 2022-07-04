Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

