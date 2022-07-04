Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

