O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OIIM opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
About O2Micro International (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.