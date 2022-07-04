O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OIIM opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

