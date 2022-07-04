Oak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.54. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

