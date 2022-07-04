Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.77 and a 200-day moving average of $492.61. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

