Oak Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

