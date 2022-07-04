Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

